Courtney Rhodes Talks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion, Drama With Kenya, Dating Life & More!

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 star, Courtney Rhodes is spilling the tea and clearing up a few misconceptions on The Morning Hustle! Lore’l and Kyle tapped in with the reality television star whose making quite a name for herself on season 15 of Bravo’s hit show RHOA!

Following the premiere of the first part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Reunion last weekend, it was no surprise that the cast took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

As anticipated from the trailers, the reunion’s pivotal moments centered around Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman and Ms. Courtney Rhodes! To many, Rhodes has made a name as the standout antagonist of RHOA Season 14 Armed with a sharp tongue and receipts she was poised to make her presence known on the reunion but there’s still som topics that Ms. Rhodes made sure to expound upon during our interview especially her relationship and connection to Ralph Pittman.

Watch our full interview below and let us know your thoughts!

