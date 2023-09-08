ThisJusn Talks Viral Moment With Jay-Z, Gets Ready For One Fam Fest

One Fam Fest is coming on Saturday, Sept. 9, and we are hyped about this free event, filled with seminars, vendors, and music for every member of the family!
Speaking of “family,” Brian Dawson got a chance to chat with his “nephew,” rising artist ThisJusn, in our studios. At just 21 years old, he has developed quite a following since rapping onstage with Jay-Z as a kid.
Now, he’s making his own waves in music with his latest project, Know My Name. Check out our exclusive interview above, and don’t forget to catch him at One Fam Fest this weekend! CLICK HERE for more details!
