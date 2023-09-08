K97.5
SavageKuntry Putting On For Their “Day 1s” At One Fam Fest

| 09.08.23
You may have seen SavageKuntry bringing their unique style all over the Triangle. Well, now they’re bring it to One Fam Fest this weekend! In this exclusive interview, the homegrown fellas chat with Brian Dawson about their music and the success they’ve been seeing so far!

Make sure you check them out at One Fam Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9! CLICK HERE for more info!

