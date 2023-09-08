Ahead of his performance at One Fam Fest, R&B crooner J. Brown stops by the Foxy studios to chat with Karen Clark about his latest album, The Art of Making Love. As a self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic,” he tells us about what he’s looking for in a woman (yes, he’s single) and the inspiration behind his music. He also shares who he hopes to work with in the future.
You can catch him hitting the stage at One Fam Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9! CLICK HERE for more details!
J. Brown Discusses Latest Album Ahead of One Fam Fest Performance was originally published on foxync.com
