French Montana Donation of 500 Canoes to the Community of Makoko

Rapper-turned-philanthropist French Montana made a generous donation of 500 canoes to the community of Makoko, an impoverished community built on top of coastal waters in Yaba, Lagos Mainland. Makoko served as the site location for Montana’s latest music video “Wish U Well”. His decision to employ local craftsmen in his donation of 500 canoes will boost the local economy and support the livelihood of the community members.

This continues Montana’s journey of giving back to communities in need after deeply connecting with the people, the culture, and understanding what is necessary to support the local ecosystem. Six years ago in Uganda, alongside the release of the diamond record “Unforgettable,” Montana embarked on a vision with the local community while filming the music video with Swae Lee to build the Suubi Health Center. His financial contributions, matched by others, opened the door to maternal healthcare for thousands of underserved mothers, women, and children across 55 remote villages accomplished in partnership with Global Citizen and Mama Hope. This still rings true today as Montana continues his global humanitarian and advocacy efforts giving back to those that don’t have the proper funding or resources.

Makoko serves as the backdrop for the “Wish U Well” music video, capturing the resilient spirit and vibrant culture that thrives within the city. The visuals serve as a love letter to Makoko for Montana and Swae, who spent time together there learning about the way of life and connecting with the people. But looking beyond its captivating visuals and resonant lyrics, the release of “Wish U Well” marks the catalyst for a groundbreaking philanthropic initiative that underscores Montana’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change.