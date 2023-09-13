Police Investigating A String Of Break-Ins in Midtown Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Raleigh Police are investigating a string of break-ins that happened overnight into Wednesday morning, as first reported by ABC11.

The first break-in occurred at the Pet Supplies Plus off Wake Forest Rd, followed by the Dunkin’ Donuts off of Falls of Neuse.

A third break-in occurred at the Carniceria La Hacienda Restaurant off of Atlantic Springs Road. Additional locations broken into include:

Jet’s Pizza on Wake Forest Road

ABC Store at North Hills

Lagos Supermarket Carniceria y Tortilleria on Atlantic Springs Road

According to WRAL, Lagos Supermarket owner Gilberto Santiago caught the break-in on his security camera.

“They were six kids, young guys, less than 22 years [old],” he said. “They broke the front door, tried to mess with the cash register, but they found nothing because we don’t leave money here. Then they’re gone. They broke the computers and leave. Less than a minute being here.”

At press time, there have been no arrests made in the case.

