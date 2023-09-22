Buzz On The Street: Beyonce Attends Special Ceremony Ahead of Houston Concert [PHOTOS]

Of course, Beyonce’s back in her hometown of Houston, Texas as she prepares for a two-night run of her hugely successful Renaissance World Tour. And though she’s become of of the biggest musical acts of all time, she hasn’t forgotten the places and people that remain in the city where it all started.

On Friday (Sept. 22), Beyonce, alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, stopped by Midtown Houston for a special ceremony to kick off renovations at the Knowles-Rowland House. The Knowles-Rowland House strives to provide more than 30 Houstonians stable, permanent housing following a $8M redevelopment project.

Until every man, women, and child has consistent food resources. Shelter is accessible to those that have no other place to go. Medicine is in arms reach of those that need it the most. – Rudy Rasmus, Pastor and Executive Director of Bread of Life

Check out a clip from the ceremony below.

The homes are located at the Bread of Life gymnasium on 2019 Crawford Street, and plans for the development were announced earlier this year by Houston City officials. During the ceremony, Tina and Bey were presented with commemorative awards for their continued efforts in providing aid to the most underserved .

“This is home, I cry the whole time I’m here,” Tina Knowles said. “Thank you so much for the support of the city and everyone here.”

About Bread of Life:

In September of 1992, Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus founded the Bread of Life, Inc. with a simple mission to serve hot nutritious meals to homeless men and women in the downtown Houston area. By December of 1992, Bread of Life, Inc. was serving more than 500 hot meals per day in the sanctuary of St. John’s Downtown Church. It wasn’t long before Bread of Life, Inc. became a fixture in the downtown area providing much needed services, resources and support to families in need and the homeless population. Bread of Life, Inc. works in close partnership with Beyonce’s BeyGOOD. Together, Beyonce, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Bread of Life, Inc. have coordinated domestic and global anti-hunger initiatives, and provided support to natural disaster victims.

