As we previously reported, one member of the legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Krayzie Bone, is in a hospital in Los Angeles for what’s been reported as internal bleeding.
Today, FOX 8 reports the Cleveland legend is headed back into surgery to help fix the ongoing issue.
Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, is currently in the ICU.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Henderson experienced bouts of coughing up blood last week and checked himself into the hospital. He was put on a ventilator as doctors discovered a bleeding artery in his lungs. He was also placed in a medically induced coma to aid the healing after the initial procedure to help fix the issue.
Now, another surgery is necessary, as the bleeding has yet to be stopped.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Krayzie Bone, his family, and the entire Bone Thugs organization.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Deion Sanders Sunglasses Sells $1.2M
- Check out the 2023 VMAs Salute to Hip Hop 50 (Video)
- Who’s Performing in the VMA’s Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Tribute?
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas
-
Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Sober On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
-
Who's The Highest Paid Rapper Turned Actor?
-
2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade Is Back On… But With A Twist