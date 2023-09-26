K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

All who live, work, and play in the Bull City are invited to complete an online survey to help develop a new cultural plan for the Durham community.

Online surveys about community arts and culture are now available, in English and Spanish. Survey responses must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18. This feedback will inform the development of a new five-year Durham City-County Cultural Plan.

The Durham Cultural Advisory Board (DCAB) and a Cultural Roadmap Planning group are leading the Durham Cultural Roadmap process. The Roadmap is the community engagement, reports, and strategy that will inform the new cultural plan. The Durham Cultural Roadmap tentative timeline is available online. In summer 2024, the Durham City Council and Durham County Board of Commissioners will be asked to adopt the cultural plan.

“Resident input through this survey is a critical first step in our community-wide engagement plan,” Planning Group Co-Chair Zena Howard said. “We will continue the engagement in the winter and spring of 2024 with opportunities for residents to provide their feedback and preferences.”

Future updates and public engagement opportunities will be listed on the Cultural Roadmap website and in the Cultural and Public Art Program Newsletter. Residents may also email their questions about the roadmap process.

Durham Residents Invited To Share Ideas For Community Arts & Culture was originally published on foxync.com