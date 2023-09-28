HARNETT COUNTY: Betsy Johnson Hospital To Close Labor & Delivery Services

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cape Fear Valley Health has announced that it’s shutting down labor and delivery services at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Harnett County.

As reported by ABC11, citing the hospital’s official statement, the change will be effective October 15.

The health system cites declining demand for maternity services, recruitment challenges and financial realities as cause for the change.

Expectant mothers who planned to deliver at the facility will now continue their care at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The health system added that they are “actively collaborating with Cape Fear Valley to ensure a seamless transition for these mothers.”

The outpatient OB-GYN prenatal clinic, however, will remain fully operational, according to the statement.

“In addition to this transition, we want to reassure our community that our inpatient Gynecological services will continue to remain open,” the statement reads.

“This reaffirms our dedication to comprehensive care for women in our community. We believe that maintaining these services aligns with our mission to prioritize the health and well-being of our patients in every way possible.”

Patients with questions or concerns can contact the patient relations department at 910-766-7126.

