2023 Holiday Express Ticket Information

Raleigh Parks is excited to announce the return of Holiday Express in 2023.
For 17 nights from Nov. 29 – Dec. 15, Pullen Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland of holiday happenings throughout the park.
Mark your calendars for the ticket on-sale date of Wednesday, October 4.
Continue to follow @Raleighparks on social media and check Holiday Express for the most up-to-date information.
Ticketing
- Holiday Express ticket sales will utilize a virtual queue. The virtual queue opens at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 4 and can be accessed by going directly to RecLink.
- When ticket sales open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 4, all guests in the queue will be randomized and placed into line.
- All guests arriving at the website after 9 a.m. will be placed at the end of the queue.
- If you lose access to the site at any time, please re-enter the queue by going to RecLink.
- Tickets are limited to 8 per household/credit card/IP Address. Any guests who have purchased more than 8 tickets may have all the tickets canceled.
- Tickets are $16 plus tax per guest and are non-refundable, but they are transferrable. Please note transferrable between guests, not transferrable between nights. Tickets may not be sold for more than face value. Tickets are required for all guests ages one and older (12 months and under, no ticket required.).
- The train time you purchase is the time you are required to ride. If you miss your train time, you may attempt to ride standby starting at 8:30 p.m. Requests for changes to train times cannot be honored. Please arrive at the train station 15 minutes earlier than your scheduled train time.
- Tickets (barcode) will be emailed to the email address you provided. If you do not see it, please check your SPAM folder, the email will come from Raleigh Parks.
- For information about the event or specific ticketing questions, call 919-996-6468or email HolidayExpress@Raleighnc.gov.
The resale of admission tickets for Holiday Express at Pullen Park is limited in accordance with the certification from the Secretary of State of North Carolina.
