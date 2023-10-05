Listen Live
Ayeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet CJ Monet

Published on October 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

We love supporting local artists and CJ Monet is a super talented artist here in the Carolinas!

Check out her full interview and follow her on socials at – cj.monet !

 

 

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close