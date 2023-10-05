Listen Live
The Top 6 Spookiest Houses in The Triangle for Halloween

Published on October 5, 2023

Halloween is right around the corner and if you want to check out some houses that go all out for the holiday in the Triangle, check these out in person!

  1. The LaPorte’s House of Screams – 437 Cottesbrook Dr, Wake Forest, NC 27587
  2. Skeletons for St. Jude – 109 Skygrove Drive, Holly Springs, NC 27540
  3. The House on Echo Hills – 213 Echo Hills Ct. Holly Springs, NC 27540
  4. The Oakwood House – 504 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27601
  5. Copper Pond Creepy Clown Cemetery – 2239 Copper Pond Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
  6. Deadford Manor – 10839 Bedfordtown Drive, Raleigh, NC 27614

https://www.wral.com/story/discover-the-top-6-spookiest-halloween-decorated-houses/21080986/

K97.5

