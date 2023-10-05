The Top 6 Spookiest Houses in The Triangle for Halloween

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is right around the corner and if you want to check out some houses that go all out for the holiday in the Triangle, check these out in person!

The LaPorte’s House of Screams – 437 Cottesbrook Dr, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Skeletons for St. Jude – 109 Skygrove Drive, Holly Springs, NC 27540 The House on Echo Hills – 213 Echo Hills Ct. Holly Springs, NC 27540 The Oakwood House – 504 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27601 Copper Pond Creepy Clown Cemetery – 2239 Copper Pond Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 Deadford Manor – 10839 Bedfordtown Drive, Raleigh, NC 27614

https://www.wral.com/story/discover-the-top-6-spookiest-halloween-decorated-houses/21080986/