Ayeeedubb

Cancel The Student Loans, Joe! Student Loan Forgiveness Updates

Published on October 6, 2023

Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine

Source: ELLE Magazine / ELLE

The Biden administration has approved debt relief for an additional 125,000 student loan borrowers, totaling $9 billion in forgiveness, the White House said Wednesday.

The announcement comes just days after federal student loan payments restarted after a three-plus year pause.

Though the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s hallmark student loan forgiveness program, which promised up to $20,000 in debt relief for low- and middle-income borrowers, the administration has continued to find other ways to provide debt relief.

The cancellations announced Wednesday come through three different existing debt relief programs that have been plagued with problems in the past. The White House is conducting what it calls “fixes” to a “broken student loan system.”

An additional 53,000 borrowers will receive debt cancellation under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which wipes away remaining student loan debt after qualifying public sector workers make 10 years’ worth of monthly payments.

