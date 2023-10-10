Raleigh Among WalletHub’s List of Best Cities to Drive In

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As car owners, we have a lot to think about in terms of our commute. We think about traffic, gas prices, road quality, and repairs, among other things.

All things considered, we would want our driving experience to be a pleasant one. Thankfully, Raleigh may be one of the best places to do that, as WalletHub named NC’s capital as the 2nd best city to drive in for 2023.

In their study, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness,” including average gas prices, annual hours in traffic congestion per commuter, and auto-repair shops per capita.

For its part, Raleigh ranked 5th best in cost of ownership and maintenance and 14th in safety. Raleigh’s overall score was 66.49 on WalletHub’s scale, right behind the #1 ranked city of Corpus Christi, TX.

Elsewhere in NC, four other cities made the cut: Greensboro (#6), Winston-Salem (#11), Durham (#21) and Charlotte (#35).

10 Best Cities to Drive In

Corpus Christi, TX Raleigh, NC Boise, ID Plano, TX Scottsdale, AZ Greensboro, NC Laredo, TX Lubbock, TX Lincoln, NE Jacksonville, FL

10 Worst Cities To Drive In

Oakland, CA San Francisco, CA Detroit, MI Washington, DC Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Chicago, IL New York, NY Seattle, WA Stockton, CA

