Listen Live
Local

Durham Woman Celebrates 111th Birthday!

Published on October 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Every birthday is a blessing, and one Durham woman is feeling especially blessed as she recently celebrated her 111th birthday!

You read correctly: 111 years!

As reported by WITNCatherine Ferrell celebrated her milestone birthday with family and friends at the First Baptist Church in Warsaw.

Despite her advanced age, Ferrell is described as a vibrant and thoughtful woman, a devout Baptist. She’s also a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother AND great-great grandmother!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

“You can love everybody; you don’t have to live with everybody and that’s been my motto. If you mistreat me, I am not going to mistreat you back. Put you in the hands of the good lord and keep on moving and enjoy life, that’s right,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell’s story of being a super-centenarian is nothing new to those who know her. For the rest of us, she is a prime example of living well. Research shows that out of those who live to 100, only one in a thousand go on to surpass 110.

While living past 110 is usually attributed to having good DNA, staying active and eating well, having a positive attitude doesn’t hurt either.

“I love everybody,” Ferrell says. “I may not love what they do, but I love everybody.”

Well said!

Durham Woman Celebrates 111th Birthday!  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close