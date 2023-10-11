Durham Woman Celebrates 111th Birthday!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Every birthday is a blessing, and one Durham woman is feeling especially blessed as she recently celebrated her 111th birthday!

You read correctly: 111 years!

As reported by WITN, Catherine Ferrell celebrated her milestone birthday with family and friends at the First Baptist Church in Warsaw.

Despite her advanced age, Ferrell is described as a vibrant and thoughtful woman, a devout Baptist. She’s also a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother AND great-great grandmother!

“You can love everybody; you don’t have to live with everybody and that’s been my motto. If you mistreat me, I am not going to mistreat you back. Put you in the hands of the good lord and keep on moving and enjoy life, that’s right,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell’s story of being a super-centenarian is nothing new to those who know her. For the rest of us, she is a prime example of living well. Research shows that out of those who live to 100, only one in a thousand go on to surpass 110.

While living past 110 is usually attributed to having good DNA, staying active and eating well, having a positive attitude doesn’t hurt either.

“I love everybody,” Ferrell says. “I may not love what they do, but I love everybody.”

Well said!

