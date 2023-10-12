Morrisville Student Art Poster Contest

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Calling on all young artists in grades K-5! Please join us for our annual student art poster contest. This year’s theme, “Morrisville Roots for Trees,” centers on the importance and benefits of trees for our community. For example, trees help reduce greenhouse gases, thereby reducing the impact of climate change. They also help filter our water and clean our air by removing pollutants.

Leo’s Italian Social in Park West has graciously donated a $50 gift certificate to the grand prize winner of the contest! First place winners will also receive four free movie tickets to B&B Theatres. All winners (1st through 3rd prizes) will receive a free ice cream cone from Handel’s. In addition, all winning posters will be displayed in the Morrisville Community Library so the community may enjoy them prior to returning to the original artists.

Please find links to resources including the Arbor Day Foundation, NC Forest Service, and The Nature Conservancy that can be used for inspiration.

Click the image below or click here for more details and a fillable entry form.

2022 marked the second year of the Town’s commitment to the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge by taking action to help save the monarch butterfly, an iconic species whose eastern populations have declined by 90 percent in recent years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a membership union uniquely composed of both government and civil society organizations, added the monarch to its Red List of Threatened Species the summer of 2022. Time is of the essence to save these important pollinators.

Awards are given each year to each first, second, and third place winner within each grade, K-5. Please find all recognized artists here.

