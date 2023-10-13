Carrboro Pizza Restaurant Closing Following Lawsuit Against Neighboring Cigar Bar

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports the future of a Carrboro pizza restaurant is going up in smoke after filing a lawsuit against a neighboring cigar bar.

Coronato Pizza is closing its doors this Sunday (Oct. 15), months after filing a lawsuit against its next door neighbors, Oasis Cigar Bar, citing that secondhand smoke led to lost income and health issues.

The building owner, Woodhill NC, LLC, is also named in the lawsuit.

Coronato, founded by Chef Teddy Diggs in 2019, close the dining room back in February due to “ongoing effects of the cigar smoke” from Oasis.

Diggs said that he immediately reached out to the cigar lounge’s owners and property owner to notify them that the “cigar smoke and odor had entered the Coronato premises” causing himself, his wife, staff and customers to suffer from “headaches, sinus and eye irritation.”

The issues continued, and the restaurant was forced to close early in August.

Diggs continued to communicate his concerns to the cigar lounge and building owners, but to no avail.

They will continue to serve customers through take-out orders until its full closing on Sunday.

