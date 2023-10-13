North Carolina Central University Mourns Loss of First-Year Transfer Student

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The campus community at North Carolina Central University is mourning the tragic loss of one of their own, as reported by WRAL.

On Thursday (Oct. 12), Chancellor Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye announced the passing of first-year transfer student Anaya Paul. The 24-year-old was killed in a car crash on Sept. 29 in Virginia Beach.

A native of San Diego, CA, she served as an operations specialist in the U.S. Navy and was pursuing her bachelor’s degree in recreation administration. According to NCCU, she had dreams of becoming an athletic trainer for professional sports teams.

With a passion for sports, Paul holds several high school records in soccer and track & field.

Chancellor Akinleye says that Paul will be remembered for “her career-driven attitude, bubbly personality and ‘live-with-no-regrets’ perspective.”

The release adds:

“As we cope with this difficult loss, please know that the university has resources for you to utilize as needed. Students who would like to speak with a counselor may call the NCCU Counseling Center’s 24-hour line at 919-530-7646. Faculty and staff may utilize the ComPsych guidance resources on the university’s HR page.”

