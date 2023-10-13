Halloween Boo Bash In Wake Forest

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Halloween Boo Bash is a free, family-oriented festival for children ages 12 and younger.

Thursday, Oct. 26 | 4:30-7 pm

E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road

This year’s festivities will include balloon animals, inflatable slides, and a variety of other ghostly games and activities. Small pumpkins will be available to the first 300 children.

Costumes are optional, but best costumes may be featured on the Town website and social media pages.

Food & Dessert Trucks

The following food and dessert trucks will be onsite during this year’s Boo Bash: Lumpy’s, Crazy Beans Coffee, Crumbstruction, Mamma Churros, Kettle Corn, and Smith’s Smokehouse & Smoothies.

Know Before You Go

Admission is Free

Admission is free! Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Event ends at 7 p.m.

Entertainment

DJ Royal will be playing rocking tunes, the Melody Maker will be making balloon animals, there will be sponsor booths, carnival games, a photo booth and. of course, lots of treats.

Pumpkins

There will small pumpkins for the kiddos while supplies last. Pumpkins require a ticket that can be picked up at the Parks and Recreation tent and its one ticket per child. When the tickets are gone, pumpkins will no longer be available.

Concessions & Food Trucks

Food trucks will also be on site. Check out the event map (coming soon) for locations.

Traffic

Traffic will be routed through the park via one entrance (by community center) and one exit.

Parking

Please park only where instructed by the parking attendants.

Patience is a Virtue

We are expecting a great turnout. Traffic in and around Harris Road will likely be heavy. We ask for your patience both entering and exiting the park and while waiting in line for attractions.

Event is Rain or Shine

In case of severe weather, the event will be moved inside the Joyner Park Community Center at a limited capacity.

When does Wake Forest recognize Halloween?

Since Halloween is always October 31, that’s the day the Town of Wake Forest encourages families to go door-to-door in costumes for candy and fun – regardless of the day of the week in which it falls.

The Wake Forest Police Department also recommends that little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treat between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

Halloween Boo Bash In Wake Forest was originally published on foxync.com