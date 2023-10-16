More Than 100 NC Colleges Waive Application Fees This Week

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a big week for anyone applying to college in North Carolina. All week long, you can save money and apply to NC colleges for free, as reported by WRAL.

More than 100 colleges and universities across the state are waiving application fees for this week only.

The average college application fee is about $55, so this could benefit a lot of families. Especially if you or your high school senior is applying to multiple schools, those fees can add up.

Students must apply through the College Foundation of North Carolina’s website to opt out of the application fee.

You can find a full list of participating colleges and universities on the foundation’s website.

UNC Chapel Hill and NC State are not participating.

The last day for students to apply without paying an application fee is this Friday, October 20.