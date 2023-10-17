Deck the Hall-Z Holiday Celebration In Zebulon

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Zebulon and Zebulon Chamber of Commerce unveiled their joint December holiday celebration “Deck the Hall-Z” to bring communities together for the winter season. Deck the Hall-Z will be held on Friday, December 8 from 5:30-9:00 PM at the Zebulon Municipal Building and Town Hall and is free to the public. The celebration will feature:





The Zebulon Reverse Parade.

The Christmas Tree Forest.

Candy Cane Drop.

Christmas Car Show.

Pack Santa’s Sleigh Toy Drive.

Live music and performances, featuring children from local school bands, dance troupes, and choirs.

Food and drink from local vendors in Town.

The Snowy Screen Movie, which closes out the event with a holiday film selected for children and families of all ages.

This celebration is part of Zebulon’s robust winter calendar in 2023. In addition to Deck the Hall-Z, the Town will be hosting their Veterans Day Ceremony on November 8, Candy Cane Lane on November 18, and a variety of holiday events and activities throughout the season.

“Deck the Hall-Z will help usher in the holiday spirit through a winter wonderland celebration right here in the Town of Zebulon,” said John Saffold, Executive Director of the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce. “Through our beautiful, immersive experiences and our unique fanfare, we aim to create an evening that will enchant everyone and make them relive the magic of the holidays they felt when they were young. We won’t lie—we’re disappointed we can’t celebrate like we have in the past, but the parade wasn’t what made that event so special, the community was. Deck the Hall-Z will bring our community together again for reimagined event our Town has never experienced before.”

“This celebration is yet another way the Town of Zebulon and the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce continue to showcase our strong partnership,” said Sheila Long, Zebulon Parks and Recreation Director. “The Town and Chamber have a long, collaborative history together and we’re proud to be able to partner with them on so many impactful events, including Deck the Hall-Z. We look forward to putting this event on soon and having communities across Town come together for a night of fanfare and celebration.”

More details will be announced closer to the date of the event. For more information, go to the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce website.

