Eat, drink, celebrate to connect foodie scene with those in need

Now Serving, a Raleigh-based nonprofit that connects restaurants and caterers with hunger relief agencies, invites the public to a tasty fundraiser and celebration.

Now Serving Food + Wine, on Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 421 N. Harrington St. in Raleigh, showcases the Triangle’s top chefs, California wines and custom cocktails, along with live music, cooking demonstrations and more.

The event is free to attend, with food and drinks available for purchase. A $75 wristband earns attendees samples from each of 12 collaborative food stalls, wine, spirit, beer and beverage pop-up.

Proceeds support meals for Brentwood Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels of Wake County, New Bethel Food Pantry, Lincoln Park Pantry, Solid Rock Ministry, and The Women’s Center.