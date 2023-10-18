Best Buy will sell DVDs through the holiday season, then discontinue sales

Due to a decline in demand for physical media, Best Buy has strategically decided to exit the DVD business. The company will no longer offer DVDs for sale in its stores.
The popular consumer-electronics retailer plans to discontinue the sale of DVDs and Blu-ray discs both online and in house starting early 2024. It has been reported that Best Buy decided to end DVD sales nine months ago, the Associated Press confirmed.
“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” the company said in a statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”
-
Cancel The Student Loans, Joe! Student Loan Forgiveness Updates
-
Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leaks On IG, X Chimes In While She’s Heartbroken
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
48 Laws Of Oysters: Woman Trends After Highlighting Atlanta Seafood Spot & Slurping Down 4 Dozen Oysters
-
Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?
-
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack