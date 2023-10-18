Best Buy will sell DVDs through the holiday season, then discontinue sales

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Due to a decline in demand for physical media, Best Buy has strategically decided to exit the DVD business. The company will no longer offer DVDs for sale in its stores.

The popular consumer-electronics retailer plans to discontinue the sale of DVDs and Blu-ray discs both online and in house starting early 2024. It has been reported that Best Buy decided to end DVD sales nine months ago, the Associated Press confirmed.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” the company said in a statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”