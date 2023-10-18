RALEIGH: Great Dane Welcomes Record-Breaking Litter at Local Rescue

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

What initially looked like a regular rescue at Raleigh-based Perfectly Imperfect Pups turned out to be extraordinary after a recently rescued Great Dane welcomed puppies… a LOT of them.

As reported by WRAL, the rescue brought in a pregnant great dane named Meadow last weekend. Just two days later, she gave birth to a whopping 15 puppies!

“This is the largest litter we’ve ever seen!” said the non-profit, foster-based rescue.

With the photo of the new family going viral, Meadow is enjoying her moment in the spotlight. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always been this way. In less than a year, Meadow was passed around to 5 different homes.

Despite Meadow’s sweet temperament, she has yet to find her forever home.

“She gave birth to another litter in February 2023, and that started her journey of many homes,” said the rescue.

The good news is that Meadow is currently in a loving foster home with her puppies. Now, the rescue is inviting the community to help send gifts to help in the care for this unexpectedly large family of adorable pooches.

Anyone interested in helping can shop Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Amazon wishlist here or make monetary donations here.

