There are chili peppers, there are very hot chili peppers… and then there’s Pepper X.

As reported by CNN, Pepper X was officially named by Guinness World Records as the world’s hottest chili pepper. The new pepper rates an average of 2.69 million SHU (Scotville Heat Units), according to tests by Winthrop University in South Carolina.

The previous record holder, the Carolina Reaper, averages 1.64 million SHU. By comparison, the average jalapeño rates between 3,000 to 8,000 SHU.

The grower of both Pepper X and the Carolina Reaper is Ed Currie, founder of SC’s Puckerbutt Pepper Company. He first presented Pepper X on a recent episode of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones.

“Ed cultivated Pepper X on his farm for over 10 years, cross breeding it with some of his hottest peppers to increase its capsaicin content,” Guinness said on its website.

Pepper X: Introducing The World’s New Hottest Chili Pepper was originally published on foxync.com