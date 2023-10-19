Listen Live
Phillies Fans Capitalize on Cheap Flights Ahead of Game 3 vs. Diamondbacks

Let's go to AZ!!

October 19, 2023

Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two

Source: Brian Garfinkel / Getty

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the brink of another trip to the World Series with a commanding 2-0 series lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Game 1 of the NLCS was fair, as the Phillies outed the Diamondback 5-3. The Citizens Bank Park had everyone on their feet each inning, as the Phillies dominated the Diamondbacks in a resounding 10-0 shutout.

All of Philadelphia’s sports teams are known to be a traveling fan base. As the Fightin’ Phils’ head west to Arizona, Phillies fans are gearing up to hop on the plane as well. Luckily, flights are exponentially cheap. According to Expedia.com, a roundtrip from PHL to PHX for as little as $105.

So the trip might be cheap, but getting in the ballpark might be a little more costly, as the cheapest ticket found on Stubhub was around $460 to sit in the 300 section of the ballpark.

So it might be best to just take the gang out to any of the sports bars down South Philly and treat them to their first round and buy some appetizers to share. However, it is advised to get there early, parking can get packed pretty quickly!

Game 3 of the NLCS is slated for 5:07 EST

