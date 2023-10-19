The Philadelphia Phillies are on the brink of another trip to the World Series with a commanding 2-0 series lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Game 1 of the NLCS was fair, as the Phillies outed the Diamondback 5-3. The Citizens Bank Park had everyone on their feet each inning, as the Phillies dominated the Diamondbacks in a resounding 10-0 shutout.
All of Philadelphia’s sports teams are known to be a traveling fan base. As the Fightin’ Phils’ head west to Arizona, Phillies fans are gearing up to hop on the plane as well. Luckily, flights are exponentially cheap. According to Expedia.com, a roundtrip from PHL to PHX for as little as $105.
So the trip might be cheap, but getting in the ballpark might be a little more costly, as the cheapest ticket found on Stubhub was around $460 to sit in the 300 section of the ballpark.
So it might be best to just take the gang out to any of the sports bars down South Philly and treat them to their first round and buy some appetizers to share. However, it is advised to get there early, parking can get packed pretty quickly!
Game 3 of the NLCS is slated for 5:07 EST
READ MORE PHILLY SPORTS NEWS:
RELATED: Baseball Twitter Reacts to Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto’s Atrocious Ejection
RELATED: James Harden Skips Sixers Team Practice to be in Houston
RELATED: Eagles Sign Seven-Time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones
Phillies Fans Capitalize on Cheap Flights Ahead of Game 3 vs. Diamondbacks was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Cancel The Student Loans, Joe! Student Loan Forgiveness Updates
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
48 Laws Of Oysters: Woman Trends After Highlighting Atlanta Seafood Spot & Slurping Down 4 Dozen Oysters
-
Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?
-
Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leaks On IG, X Chimes In While She’s Heartbroken
-
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack