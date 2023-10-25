Drug Take Back Day Saturday In Wake Forest

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake Forest Police Department (WFPD) is partnering with Wegmans for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2023 Fall Drug Take Back Initiative this Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside Wegmans, 11051 Ligon Mill Road. The drop-off area will be situated just inside the main Wegmans entrance facing Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/NC 98 Bypass.

Saturday’s Drug Take Back is a prescription and over-the-counter medication take-back initiative that promotes proper medication disposal. By providing a safe, convenient, and responsible way for people to dispose of unwanted pills, tablets, and other medications, the event helps prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse, while also protecting local rivers and streams. The service is free, anonymous and no questions will be asked.

Participants can help onsite personnel properly identify and sort the medications by disposing expired, unused, or unwanted medicine in their original containers with the drug labels intact. All the medications collected during the event will be secured by law enforcement and destroyed by incineration.

The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

The Wake Forest Police Department is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. For more information about Saturday’s Drug Take Back Initiative, contact Sgt. Neal Collie at 919-554-6150 or ncollie@wakeforestnc.gov.

