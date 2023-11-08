Listen Live
Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Get the rundown on Timbaland apologizing after saying Justin Timberlake should have put a muzzle on Britney Spears, Usher putting himself on the ‘R&B Mount Rushmore, and more!

The post Hot and Trending: Timbaland, Usher, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.

