Curren$y & Black Cobain “Out The P,” Piff Jones ft. Dave East “Wake Up” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.23

Curren$y has this habit of disappearing for a minute and reappearing with a gang of new videos releasing on a weekly basis and being that he’s been keeping a low profile as of late, it may be time for him to get back on his grizzly.

Collaborating with Black Cobain in his new visuals to “Out The P,” Curren$y and BC kick back at house party where they get poured up and smoked out with a gang of young women who seem to enjoy the intimate atmosphere and ganja smoke provided by the guests of honor themselves. Y’all know that must’ve been some potent a** piff.

Speaking of piff, Piff Jones links up with Dave East to puff some potent product of their own and in the clip for “Wake Up” the two rappers hold it down at Dave East’s clothing store where they burn some sticky-icky and drop their bars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley and PnB Rock, Ezzy Babe, and more.

CURREN$Y & BLACK COBAIN – “OUT THE P”

PIFF JONES FT. DAVE EAST – “WAKE UP”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. PNB ROCK – “WHAT’S THAT”

EZZY BABE – “PHILLY”

JASONMARTIN – “I CAN’T BELIEVE”

TIERRA WHACK – “CHANEL PIT”

ICKY AI – “LETHAL WEAPON”

LIL MOE 6BLOCKA – “WHAT I PLEASE”

