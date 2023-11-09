K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Timbaland is offering up an apology for a comment he made about Britney Spears in reference to artist and collaborate Justin Timberlake recently.

The hit producer Timbaland was sitting down for an interview with fellow beatmaker 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on October 29. An audience member asked Timbaland about Britney Spears’ mentioning of former boyfriend Justin Timberlake in her recently released memoir, The Woman In Me. “She’s going crazy, right?”, Timbaland began with a laugh, before saying: “I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, man, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.’”

The audience’s reaction was filled with laughter and some murmurs as Timbaland continued, stating that Spears’ intent in writing the memoir detailing her life under conservatorship and the numerous moments of the trauma she endured was to “go viral”. “We live in an age of social media and […] everybody wanna go viral,” he said. “I get it ’cause that’s the way you make money, go viral – I gotta do something that gets people’s attention.”

The comments would soon become viral, with many chastising Timbaland for being crass. It prompted the producer to apologize during his regular TikTok live sessions on Tuesday (November 7). “I apologize to the Britney fans and her,” he said as he read a comment discussing the remarks. “Yes, ‘you know about respecting women?’ Hell yeah.”

In The Woman In Me, Spears wrote extensively about her three-year relationship with Timberlake, revealing that she had an abortion: “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.” The pop star also spoke about the “Cry Me A River” music video, which she felt made her look like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” after their 2002 breakup, even noting how the woman in the video bore a resemblance to her.

Timbaland Issues Apology For Britney Spears Comment was originally published on hiphopwired.com