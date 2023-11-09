New York City Honors Wu-Tang Clan With Its Own Day

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wu-Tang Clan will now have their own official day in New York City in honor of its contributions to Hip-Hop and popular culture.

On Wednesday (November 8), New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a proclamation that Thursday (November 9) will officially be Wu-Tang Clan Day. The proclamation coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Staten Island group’s iconic debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The members of the Clan will also be on hand at the Empire State Building as it will be lit in black and yellow as night falls.

In addition to the proclamation, Legacy Recordings announced that they would be releasing a special edition 7-inch box set version of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in collaboration with GetOnDown at noon EST on their website. The box set includes the full debut album of the Wu-Tang Clan on six split black & yellow vinyl, a 60-page book titled “The Shaolinothology” containing liner notes, rare photos, and interviews with the RZA along with trading cards commemorating the anniversary.

For The RZA, he describes being “very excited” along with the rest of the Clan in an interview with the New York Daily News. “I will say some of these accolades that’s coming this year, this lighting for instance. I’m telling you, me and the crew have been looking at each other like, ‘Hmm, we’re living out the words that we said: Wu-Tang Forever.’ And that’s the aspiration and I’m thankful. There’s nothing better than leaving a footprint for someone else to figure out this path.”

The honor for the Wu-Tang Clan also comes as its members are deep into their own endeavors. The RZA is concluding his three-night series at the Gramercy Theatre which features Enter The Wu-Tang being performed with an orchestra. There will also be a pop-up activation run by RZA’s 36 Chambers companies in the East Village where RZA will be signing copies of his graphic novel, Bobby Digital and The Pit Of Snakes. Other Wu-related items will also be available for purchase at the shop. Lastly, a new Ghostface Killah action figure has been released by Super7, and a new podcast, ODB: A Son Unique chronicling the life of the late Ol Dirty Bastard was released this week with the first three episodes now streaming.

New York City Honors Wu-Tang Clan With Its Own Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com