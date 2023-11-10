K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump is on the campaign trail and praised Lil Pump as one of his few boosters from the rap world during a recent rally.

On Wednesday (November 8), former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida. He did so instead of being present for another Republican presidential debate taking place in Miami. At one point in this speech, Trump took the time to show love to Lil Pump, who was in the audience of 5,200.

“He’s one of the few — rapper Lil Pump,” Trump said to the crowd. At that point, Lil Pump stood up and saluted the gathered audience as he sported the red “Make America Great Again” hat and a t-shirt boasting the former president’s mug shot from his ongoing New York civil fraud case with the slogan “Wanted: For President 2024.” The moment of recognition for Lil Pump was huge, as the “Gucci Gang” rapper has backed him from the beginning.

Trump does have burgeoning support among rappers who’ve been more vocal within the past couple of months about their love for the former commander-in-chief. Recently, Waka Flocka Flame wrote a post on X, formerly Twitter that said “TRUMP 2024.” The post led to a lot of buzz, as the “No Hands” rapper had previously been very opposed to Trump in the past. But a humanitarian award that he received from the Trump administration for his philanthropic efforts may have caused him to shift his perspective.

Kodak Black remains one of Donald Trump’s biggest fans, as he received a last-minute pardon from Trump in 2021 from continuing to serve time on a weapons charge. He reiterated his support and even expressed willingness to lend the former billionaire some money while appearing on a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast. That appearance also led to friction between himself and Ray J, which Kodak addressed in a spirited Instagram Live session, at one point threatening to beat the singer up.

Donald Trump Praises “Rapper” Lil Pump As A Supporter At Rally was originally published on hiphopwired.com