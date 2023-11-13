K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Dee-1 sparked the ire of Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Jim Jones after making comments about the musical output of his fellow Hip-Hop artists, and is now looking to smooth over their issues. Despite getting less than favorable replies from the aforementioned trio, Dee-1 says he hopes that the dustup could lead to an eventual conversation.

Dee-1 was a guest on Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning program around two weeks ago speaking on some of his recent moves both in music and in the activism space where he’s also put his energy toward. During that chat, the New Orleans rapper had harsh words for Ross, Mill, and Jones, urging them to use their massive fame and influence for positive change.

Dee-1’s words reached the ears of Ross, Mill, and Jones, with Rozay recording a series of videos addressing Dee-1 and explaining how he and Jones give back to their respective communities in ways that aren’t always highly publicized. Jones, in his eloquence, also shared his disdain for the criticism and essentially said that Dee should have reached out to him to discuss any particulars.

In a new interview via B High TV that aired over the weekend, Dee-1 realized he may have spoken from an uninformed space and hopes that a conversation can occur between the artists.

“Jim Jones, I love you; Meek Mill, I love you; Rick Ross, I love you,” Dee-1 says in the interview. “The world wants it to become something negative and unhealthy, but let’s make sure we use this as an opportunity to educate and to communicate.”

He continued, “And if that means we can be friends at the end of this, cool. If we can’t ever be friends, cool, all good. Just go be a better man of God and I’m a try to be the best man of God I can be, and it’s Gucci.”

Check out the B High TV interview below.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dee-1 Addresses Rick Ross, Meek Mill & Jim Jones Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com