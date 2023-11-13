Benzino Denies He Is Jealous Of Daughter Coi Leray’s Career

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There is still an obvious strain between Benzino and Coi Leray. He has denied that he is jealous of his daughter’s success she alleged he is envious of her.

As spotted on HipHopDX the emerging Rap talent recently paid a visit to the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. While Coi discussed a variety of topics regarding her ascent to fame it was her response regarding her father that soon went viral. When asked how the Made Men member is handling her stardom the “Players” rapper revealed she has seen some signs of envy. “At first it was rocky because I felt like he couldn’t handle my success I felt like it it did come from an envious place which is OK cuz he’s human and it’s fine,” she explained. “But I felt like he’s one of those people that feels like, ‘Yo, like I still have a story to tell.’ You know, I still feel like something I have to say something.” She went on to add “Like, nooo. But he’s like, ‘I have to say something”.

XXL Magazine reports that the clip eventually landed on Benzino’s radar and he responded on social media on a post dated Saturday, November 11. “This has to be the most ridiculous [poop emoji] I’ve heard in my entire life on this earth. How tf can be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED AND LOVE VERY DEARLY???,” he wrote. He went on to further express his frustration towards Coi’s logic. “In my 40 years in hip hop I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the was Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad…and one last thing, @angiemartinez knows she doesn’t like me so she’s just being manipulative and messy,” he added.

He continued his rant that it clear that he will not tolerate any more disrespect of his name. “They want me crash out but I’ve worked on myself so hard that I ain’t going backwards for ANYTHING, but what I won’t do is allow ANYONE to slander my name and push a false narrative on my reputation and who I am. I’ve shed too many blood, sweat and tears, survived street wars and indictments. Nope no more”.

You can watch the Angie Martinez and Coi Leray interview below.

Benzino Denies He Is Jealous Of Daughter Coi Leray’s Career was originally published on hiphopwired.com