FBI Seizes Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams’ Phones As Part of Ongoing Federal Investigation Into Fundraising

New York City Mayor Eric Adams could be in some serious trouble.

The socialite who sometimes masquerades as New York City’s Mayor had his phones seized by the FBI as part of an ongoing federal investigation into fundraising.

Spotted on CNN, the feds popped up Mayor Eric Adams and seized phones and an iPad after securing a court-authorized warrant, a person close to the matter said.

The seizure is a dramatic escalation of the federal probe into whether foreign money was funneled to his campaign, bringing it directly to the mayor, a Democrat. The investigation is being handled by the FBI and the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing so far, but he is the latest politician to come under scrutiny for ties to foreign governments – in his case Turkey.

The seizure came days after the FBI raided the home of Adams’ chief fundraiser as part of the investigation to determine whether the mayor’s 2021 campaign conspired with a Brooklyn-based construction company to funnel foreign money into campaign coffers.

Prosecutors Had To Convince A Judge There Was Probable Cause To Seize Adams’ Phones

According to the New York Times, to seize Mayor Adams’ devices, prosecutors had to convince a judge they had probable cause that there was evidence of a crime on the electronic devices.

Adams said he had nothing to hide in a statement sent to CNN on Friday, November 10.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation — and I will continue to do exactly that,” the mayor said. “I have nothing to hide.”

Two sources close to the matter told CNN that FBI agents “walked right up to him” on the street and seized his devices following him giving a speech at New York University’s Kimmel Center Monday. ]

Welp.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty

FBI Seizes Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams’ Phones As Part of Ongoing Federal Investigation Into Fundraising was originally published on hiphopwired.com