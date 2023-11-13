Power book IV Force is one of them shows you have to binge over and over again. The entire cast was amazing, Season 2 Finale was one for the books. Will CBI gang stay in tact or will it come to a grand closing? Find out from Kris D Lofton aka Jernaud on the show.
Power Book IV Force isn’t set for a S3 premiere yet, but from the looks of it; it’ll happen sooner than soon! In the meantime, be on the lookout for the next exclusive interview wit ACE inside the Culture Check Podcast.
Power Book IV Force Season 2 Finale Left Us Wondering What’s Next! was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
