Power Book IV Force Season 2 Finale Left Us Wondering What’s Next!

Published on November 13, 2023

Power book IV Force is one of them shows you have to binge over and over again. The entire cast was amazing, Season 2 Finale was one for the books. Will CBI gang stay in tact or will it come to a grand closing? Find out from Kris D Lofton aka Jernaud on the show.

 

 

Power Book IV Force isn’t set for a S3 premiere yet, but from the looks of it; it’ll happen sooner than soon! In the meantime, be on the lookout for the next exclusive interview wit ACE inside the Culture Check Podcast.

Power Book IV Force Season 2 Finale Left Us Wondering What’s Next!  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

