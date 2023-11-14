Andre 3000 Dropping Solo Debut Album ‘New Blue Sun’ This Friday

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This is not a drill. OutKast rapper Andre 3000 will be dropping his solo debut album, titled New Blue Sun, this Friday. November 17.

The new project, his first proper project since 2006’s Idlewild with OutKast, will be released via Epic Records.

There are some details that might have fans furrowing their albums, though. Reportedly, it’s an instrumental album, and is co-produced 3 Stacks and multi-instrumentalist Carlos Niño. It also features musicians Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau, Deantoni Parks, and nore. The album is focused on woodwinds and per a press release is “centered around woodwinds; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism.”

More specifically, Andre 3000 is on the flute.

So all the viral pics of Andre “3000” Benjamin randomly walking around a city playing the flute, apparently he was practicing. 3 Stacks recently spoke with renowned journalist Rodney Carmichael of NPR Music about the album in an episode of the All Songs Considered podcast.

“I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” said 3 Stacks. “I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind.”

If you’re holding out hopes for an album of 3000 dropping rap bars, the door is still cracked.

“There’s this misconception that I just won’t do it,” said 3000. “I think people feel like I’m sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I’m just not putting them out in that way. And no it’s not like that.”

He added, “In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that’s appealing to me at this age.”

Considering the first song on the album is titled “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” we’re giving this a spin off g.p.

Check out the tracklist for New Blue Sun below.

New Blue Sun track listing:

1. I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time

2. The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?

3. That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild

4. BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000 Button Down Embroidered

5. Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé

6. Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy

7. Ants To You, Gods To Who ?

8. Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens

