While sneakerheads obsess over the latest Nike SB Dunk or Air Jordan drops, many people actually do collect Crocs like they’re going out of style. McDonald’s is getting in on the action and making some of their most famous mascots the focus of a collaboration.

CNBC is reporting that McDonalds and Crocs will be releasing some new footwear inspired by the fast-food chain and will be paying homage to Grimace, The Hamburgler and Birdie with three different colorways for each individual character. Who asked for this collaboration? Who the heck knows, but don’t be surprised when you see people walking around with purple Crocs with Grimace’s face on it. Y’all already gonna know what they diet consists of too. Just sayin.’

Per CNBC:

Also for sale will be a number of McDonald’s-themed charms that can be attached to the clogs, including french fries, the Big Mac and the iconic Golden Arches logo.

The shoes will be released on November 14, retailing for between $70 and $75. Matching socks for each pair of shoes will retail for $20. Customers will be able to buy them at Crocs retail locations and wholesale partners.

In its press release, McDonald’s recommended that fans who want to snag a pair of the clogs follow McDonalds and Crocs on social media, adding only that the drop will happen at “midday” central time.

The partnership with Crocs is McDonald’s second fashion collab in recent months. Back in August, McDonald’s partnered with British skate brand PALACE to release limited-edition branded merch.

There will also be a Croc colorway which depicts the classic red and yellow colorway that McDonald’s (and Hulk Hogan) is known for. Might see a few Hogan fans wearing those here and there.

What do y’all think of the McDonalds x Crocs collection? Will you be picking up a pair or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

McDonalds & Crocs Collab On New Collection Inspired By Mickey D’s Famous Mascots was originally published on hiphopwired.com