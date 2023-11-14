Darius Jackson Denies Keke Palmer Abuse Claims

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Darius Jackson is breaking his silence after Keke Palmer levied claims of abuse against him after images from an alleged altercation surfaced with no charges brought by authorities. Adding to this, Palmer’s mother allegedly threatened to shoot Jackson for entering her daughter’s home and Jackson’s mother also chimed in.

TMZ reports that Darius Jackson has denied that he physically abused Keke Palmer and instead claims that Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, allegedly threatened to put a bullet in his head. According to sources, Jackson reportedly entered Palmer’s home in order to bring his son with him to watch football this past Sunday. However as he arrived at Palmer’s home, their son wasn’t home.

The outlet adds that an argument allegedly took place between the parents and Palmer called her mother and then put her on speakerphone. Jackson claims it was during this moment that Palmer’s mother threatened to put a bullet in his head. At this point, as seen in the images provided by Palmer in support of her restraining order filing, Jackson reportedly tried to get the phone away from Palmer.

Police were called to the scene and did a preliminary investigation and didn’t see any reason to arrest Jackson nor was a report filed that day. In an update provided by TMZ, Jackson’s mother texted Palmer’s mother in response to the bullet threat and promised to involve the police. That exchange can be viewed on the outlet’s page.

