Lola Brooke aka Big Gator aka Dennis Daughter…if you know her like dat, tapped in to the show. Her new body of work Dennis Daughter is out now and ready for your listening pleasures. Peep this dope interview as we peel back the layers of how this masterpiece was made.

Lola Brooke in love? She got a bop called ‘Vacant Heart’ that’ll really have the ladies thinking hard about slashing tires….NAH J/K lol. It’s a positive body of work with some lifestyle gems that’ll really explain the artistry within LB!

By the sound of her music, the Brooklyn native is amped to step hard for BK. Influences like Lil Kim, Foxy Brown lead the way of influence for brooke. Her all-time Foxy Brown song is BK Anthem! Legendary and timeless sound if you ask me.

Lola Brooke Gives The Story Of Dennis Daughter And More With Ace was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com