Akon & AMIRROR “Far Away,” Trippie Redd “Pray 4 Us” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.23

It’s been a while since Akon’s had a smash hit to ride through the airwaves and while he’s been doing pretty well in his life regardless of the music game, the man isn’t giving up on his music grind anytime soon.

Collaborating with AMIRROR for his visuals to “Far Away,” Akon and the young lady take to the streets of a tropical paradise where they grove to the beat before Akon hits up a cabana by a pool while rocking what seems to be a piece of a hammock on his torso. We wouldn’t wear that but hey, the man is living his best life so who are we to judge?

Back in the states, Trippie Redd throws on some regular clothes and in his clip for “Pray 4 Us,” TR and his people roll through the night with some heavy toast that’ll burn anyone that gets to close to his iced out jewelry. Trippie might be a few years away from rocking a hammock shirt too though. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OhGeesy, Larry June and Cardo, and more.

AKON & AMIRROR – “FAR AWAY”

TRIPPIE REDD – “PRAY 4 US”

OHGEESY – “MAX PAYNE”

LARRY JUNE & CARDO – “LOVE OF MONEY”

LIYAH KATANA – “2AM”

RAH DOLLA – “ALL I NEED”

BEANZ – “FORGOT ABOUT DRE”

JORDAN ALI – “THINK I’M LOST”

