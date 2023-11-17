BRUHNews: Balenciaga Is Selling A $925 Towel Disguised As A Skirt

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It is clear the design team at Balenciaga has an interesting sense of humor. The brand is selling a $925 towel disguised as a skirt.

As spotted on TMZ, the luxury label has made the news again for their very polarizing creations. This week, the company unveiled their “Towel Skirt In Beige.” It features a two-button closure at the waistline, an adjustable belt and is knee length. As the name reads, this piece looks just like your standard bath towel but is billed as being made of 100% terry cotton and “is from look 30 of Balenciaga’s Spring 24 Collection.” As expected, we get some subtle branding with their signature logo at the front.

The apparel item was instantly met was some very strong reactions, specifically individuals calling out how laughable this item is. “Balenciaga towel skirt is selling for $920 is crazy cuz I can achieve this same look with my $5 towel from target,” one Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, “Balenciaga’s creative director prob gets high and comes up with these products as jokes.” As expected, the towel quickly went viral and even IKEA UK got in on the fun. On Wednesday (Nov. 15), they launched their VINARN Towel Skirt, a “2024 Spring fashion essential.” Their piece sells for $17 dollars.

This is not the first time Balenciaga has faced ridicule due to their designs. In 2022, the brand released a set of of bags that resembled trash bags and a Lay’s Potato Chip bag. You can shop the Balenciaga Towel Skirt In Beige here.

