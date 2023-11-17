2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Usher “Transparency,” DJ Premier ft. Common “In Moe (Speculation)” & More | Daily Visuals 11.17.23

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With the release of their album Welcome 2 Collegrove, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have once again given fans a taste of what two of the best from the South can do when cookin’ in the kitchen. Looking to keep their momentum going, Weezy and Tity Boi drop a new video for one of the album’s standout cuts.

Bringing in Usher for the visuals to “Transparency” Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz find themselves in the midst of many women looking for their attention while the trio use futuristic and old school technology to keep an eye on their stable while admiring them from afar. Just let them in the room, damnit!

Back on the East, iconic producer DJ Premier links up with legendary MC, Common and in their clip for “In Moe (Speculation)” the dynamic duo get in the studio to remind us what pure Hip-Hop used to sound like in the golden era.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Neek Bucks featuring Millyz, Cyhi and Pusha T, and more.

2 CHAINZ, LIL WAYNE & USHER – “TRANSPARENCY”

DJ PREMIER FT. COMMON – “IN MOE (SPECULATION)”

CYHI & PUSHA T – “MR. PUT THAT SH*T ON”

NEEK BUCKS FT. MILLYZ – “NO EMOTION”

AMBITIOUS RICH – “SLIGHT”

CAPELLA GREY – “BAECHESTER”

YUNG ESCKIMO – “BLUE MAGIC INTRO”

PETER ROSENBERG – “FIRST PERSON EATER”

