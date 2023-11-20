Jay Rock & Bongo ByTheWay “Still That Way,” The Alchemist ft. Curren$y “Paint Different” & More | Daily Visuals 11.20.23

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Kendrick Lamar and SZA held down the past year with their projects and talent, it’s Jay Rock’s turn to take that baton for TDE and run with it right into 2024.

Linking up with Bongo ByTheWay for the visuals to “Still That Way,” Jay Rock takes his team on a trip to the middle of the desert where they set up shop with a small trap house complete with a clothesline outside and a pay phone for the heck of it. Gotta love the creativeness.

Elsewhere The Alchemist seems to be living a peaceful life of luxury and in his Curren$y assisted clip to “Paint Different,” the two men take a laid back approach to life and smoke some bud while politicking through the night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from E-40, Huey V featuring Memphis Bleek, and more.

JAY ROCK, BONGO BYTHEWAY – “STILL THAT WAY”

THE ALCHEMIST FT. CURREN$Y – “PAINT DIFFERENT”

E-40 – “OFF DAT MOB”

HUEY V FT. MEMPHIS BLEEK – “MO MONEY MO PROBLEMS”

B-LEGIT FT. YOUNG DOLPH & BOOSIE BADAZZ – “POCKET FULL OF MONEY”

FREDO BANG – “TAG ME IN”

RJAE FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “TOO GONE”

HONEYKOMB BRAZY – “RESPECT”

