Snoop Dogg Hawks New Smokeless Solo Stove After Fooling Fans

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg has moved far beyond his familiar Hip-Hop environs and is perhaps one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, leveraging that fame to become a pitchman for the ages. The Long Beach legend duped his legion of fans after claiming to be going smokeless, which was a ruse to promote a new smokeless fire pit, Solo Stove.

On November 16, Snoop Dogg shared a post on his popular Instagram account claiming that he was “giving up smoke” and asking his fans, family, and friends to respect his privacy. As most are aware, Snoop is known for indulging in the sticky green leaf which has become a part of his identity just like his effortless charm. Even then, some suspected that the Death Row Records honcho would pull some manner of a switcheroo.

On Monday (November 20), the proverbial cat was let out of the bag and what was revealed is that Snoop is hawking a new product, Solo Stove, which offers a fire pit solution sans smoke. If you’re into the outdoors like we are, then you’re aware of how the smoke from the pit can get into your clothes, hair, and lungs. Solo Stove eliminates the smoke without compromising the blaze.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop shared in a statement.

“We’re stoked to have a product so good, it even inspired Snoop to go smokeless. As the most popular smokeless fire pit in the world, Solo Stove is all about bringing people together and creating a vibe that encourages you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your time with friends and family. Snoop, like Solo, is about good moments, and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more people to the Solo Stove family,” John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands, added.

Snoop and Solo Stove have a new bundle package that went on sale Monday. The Limited Edition Bonfire Snoop Dogg Collaboration features a Bonfire Fire Pit designed by the D-O-Double-G, a fire pit stand, a bucket hat, and a Snoop and Solo sticker pack in case you want people to know how smokeless you’re keeping in the cooler months. The bundle retails for $349.99.

Learn more about Solo Stove here and here.

—

Photo: Solo Stove

Snoop Dogg Hawks New Smokeless Solo Stove After Fooling Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com