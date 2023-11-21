Little Brother Documentary Makes YouTube Debut on Black Friday

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The dynamic duo of Little Brother has a new documentary on their journey, and the premiere will take place on Black Friday.

On Monday (November 20), Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh of Little Brother announced that they would release their highly anticipated documentary, May the Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story on their YouTube channel. It will air on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving that’s been dubbed “Black Friday”. Fans were invited to subscribe to the group’s channel and to donate towards the film through the Southern Documentary Fund.

“The heart of the documentary lies in the unraveling and reconciliation between members Phonte and Big Pooh,” reads the press release that was issued. “Their relationship begins in the wake of their challenging upbringings in the South, strains while coming of age together in the music industry, and resolves with an enduring friendship, as the two men reunite and record their 2019 album, May the Lord Watch.” The documentary captures the two MCs on their journey after formerly operating as a trio with producer 9th Wonder, and it features exclusive footage from their tours and performances, interviews with the duo, and interviews with Questlove, DJ Drama, and many more.

“One of the things I’ve been hearing people talk about is how our music was either shared with them or they shared our music with someone else, sometimes even forming lifelong bonds,” Rapper Big Pooh said in a statement released with the announcement. May The Lord Watch has already received great feedback at screenings held in Atlanta, New York City, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles within the last two weeks before the announcement of the world premiere. “YouTube is the perfect intersection where all demographics meet,” he continued. “Having the ability to release our documentary via YouTube felt like the perfect way to share our story with Little Brother fans while leaving open the possibility of introducing ourselves to an entirely new group of potential fans.”

May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story premieres at 8 PM ET on Little Brother’s YouTube channel. Donations towards the film can be made at the Southern Documentary Fund’s website.

Little Brother Documentary Makes YouTube Debut on Black Friday was originally published on hiphopwired.com