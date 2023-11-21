2 Chainz, Lil Wayne & Benny The Butcher “Oprah & Gayle,” Paul Wall, Bun B & Chalie Boy “Bounce, Rock, Skate” & More | Daily Visuals 11.21.23

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since they released Welcome 2 Collegrove, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have been dropping videos in support of the project on a weekly basis and today they dial up a beast from the East to join them in their latest offering.

In their black-and-white visuals to “Oprah & Gayle,” Weezy and Chainz recruit Benny The Butcher to drop some bars from Buffalo while we see what a day in the life of each individual rapper consists of with Chainz making the media rounds, Weezy smoking at home, and Benny kicking it with his peoples. Those furry boots Wayne was rocking seem hella comfortable… and expensive.

Down south some H-Town OG’s reconnect for the culture and in the clip for “Bounce, Rock, Skate,” Bun B, Paul Wall and Chalie Boy pull out their pimp Cadillacs with some spiffy spokes to remind everyone that they’re still tippin’ in 2023.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Smoke DZA featuring Flying Lotus and Conway The Machine, and more.

2 CHAINZ, LIL WAYNE & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “OPRAH & GAYLE”

PAUL WALL, BUN B & CHALIE BOY – “BOUNCE, ROCK, SKATE”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “AIN’T NOTHING NEW”

SMOKE DZA FT. FLYING LOTUS & CONWAY THE MACHINE – “PAINTED HOUSES”

4FARGO – “SHE’LL BE OK”

KONGFUU JOE FT. J’LE – “ALL NIGHT”

J. STONE – “365”

THF ZOO, COKILLA & ONLY THE FAMILY – “POSTED AT”

