You just know Eddie Murphy’s forthcoming holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, is serious if Raphael Saadiq is on the soundtrack. On Friday (Nov. 24) the renowned artist premiered a new song called “Miracle,” featuring British singer Kelli-Leigh, on Amazon Music.
“The song ‘Miracle’ is about, of course, a miracle,” said Saadiq in a statement. “Once you see the film, you see all these amazing things happening – a little bit of beautiful magic between a family and a mother and father ’Miracle’ just comes on and tells that whole story of how a family works.”
Saadiq and Kelli-Leigh’s soulful vocals and lush instrumentation bring the winter season vibes and make for a smooth groove without sounding like another cheesy holiday song. Saadiq has been busy considering he just wrapped the Just Me & You U.S. Tour with his original group Tony! Toni! Toné!
The Reginald Hudlin-directed Candy Cane Lane stars and Tracee Ellis Ross and is out on December 1 via Prime Video.
Listen to “Miracle” below or right here.
Raphael Saadiq Drops “Miracle” ft. Kelli-Leigh From ‘Candy Cane Lane Soundtrack’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Had An “On Sight” Order On His Head
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Cassie Settles Rape/Abuse Lawsuit With Sean "Diddy" Combs
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
U Mad?: Bill Burr’s Wife Flipped Donald Trump The Double Bird, X Salutes The Legend
-
Social Media Reacts To Drake’s New Face Tattoo, Translates To “Poor” & “Misfortune” In Arabic
-
Rep. George Santos Not Going For Second Term After Getting Caught Spending Campaign Funds For OnlyFans and Sephora, Social Media Reacts