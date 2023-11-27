Chaka Zulu Has 2022 Murder Charge Dropped

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chaka Zulu, a longtime music manager and music executive, was cleared of charges connected to the 2022 shooting in Atlanta. Prosecutors determined that Zulu shot and killed a man in self-defense, putting to rest the harrowing ordeal.

As reported by WSB-TV, Chaka Zulu, known to most as the manager for Ludacris, was involved in an incident in the summer of 2022 in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood with three people shot, including Zulu among the victims. From what was reported then, the incident stemmed from a fight outside a popular bar in the area but it wasn’t clear then if that was where the altercation began. Of the three people who were shot, an unnamed 23-year-old died at the scene.

Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis, explained the decision via an exclusive statement:

“The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest on charges determined at a standard of probable cause, which is their duty in this and all cases The District Attorney’s office investigates cases to determine what can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial…Our investigation of the facts and analysis of applicable law indicates that this is an appropriate resolution of this case based on the standard of proof required. Because the defendant is now involved in a pre-indictment diversion program, we will not comment further about the matter at this time.”

Last week, Gabe Banks, the attorney for Zulu, offered his own statement in the matter:

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of Atlanta, is pleased with the outcome of the thorough investigation conducted by District Attorney Fani Willis and her team of lawyers and investigators. From the beginning of this case, Mr. Zulu was committed to a fair process. He fully believes that after a thoughtful examination of all the facts and evidence related to this matter, District Attorney Willis reached an appropriate and just decision. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that there was a loss of life under extraordinary circumstances. However, it is now time for Mr. Zulu to put this difficult process behind him, and to focus on the support and nurturing of his family. Accordingly, we respectfully request privacy at this time, and that any inquiries be directed to the office of Gabe Banks, Esq.”

